Earthquake: mayor Amatrice, ‘in addition to Inps also the Revenue Agency, is persecution’

“On 3 February we protested with the INPS for the well-known injustice perpetrated against us. We shouted to politics, the press and the competent institutions that we had been convicted of the earthquake. Well, this condemnation continues and is now definitive. In addition to the INPS, the Revenue Agency, on 15 November, has enjoined us that we must pay another 43 thousand euros for penalties and interest, due to the delayed payment of the 2017 Irpef withholding taxes, paid in September 2018, with the obligation to hurry, otherwise the penalties will be higher by a third. Between Inps and the Revenue Agency we have reached 90 thousand euros”. This is the complaint of the mayor of Amatrice Giorgio Cortellesi.

“As known – he continues – it is a story that starts from afar. Exactly from the tragic earthquake of August 24, 2016. The Administration then in office, despite having paid the salaries, was unable to pay the CPDEL and Inadel contributions of its employees (concerning the months of August and September 2016). I want to remind you clearly: the Municipality had lost everything, it didn’t even have a pen and paper, let alone the electronic connection to check these payments. And despite everything, the contributions, despite delays were paid. Only the related penalties remained. From that moment on, an intense exchange of letters with INPS began to clarify some interpretative aspects of the law. And INPS, regardless of our observations and our criticisms (a community in economic and structural difficulty), also continued to demand interest (about 40 thousand euros)”.

The mayor of Amatrice continues in the note: “In the Institute’s last letter of 19 November last year, signed by the manager Filippo Pagano, the diktat was reaffirmed, with the blackmail of the concession of the Durc (which binds administrative activities to the regularity of payments, under penalty of blocking the activities), referring to Legislative Decree number 165 of 2001 and above all to the MEF decree of 2016, which provides for the exemption of interest only to private individuals, who ‘unlike public administrations, do not have sufficient resources to deal with the emergencies caused by the seismic event”. The same paradoxical motivation supported by the Revenue Agency – concluded the mayor – which discriminates against Administrations such as Amatrice which, in addition to the damage caused by the earthquake, must face daily problems to get up and start again. Moral of the fairy tale: a nightmare for us. It is a shame and a persecution”.

