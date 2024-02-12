Massimo D'Alema who was secretary of the federation that brought together young Italian communists from 1975 to 1980





There was great anticipation for the event, in Florence, entitled 'Allonsanfàn'. Meeting of the boys' girls Italian Communist Youth Federation of the 70s/80s. Among the participants Massimo D'Alema who was secretary of the federation that brought together young Italian communists from 1975 to 1980, as written on the website www.lanazione.it. “We are here to remember a page of Italian history, then each one to look at a page of their own personal history – said D'Alema -. That was a great story, but then beyond the evaluations of which everyone is free, there it was the value of an organization that was based on a critical culture that had a project for change. These words, critical culture, getting organized, being together in a project of change, this could also be useful for today.” The former president of the Democratic Party was also present Gianni Cuperlo.

He also spoke Pietro Folenain Florence, at the event dedicated to the Italian Communist Youth Federation, of which he was secretary from 1985 to 1988. “In Italy there are many realities, the Democratic Party, the Italian Left, I am independent, but I would like all these forces from one on one side they reunited and on the other they started having long thoughts again, the ones he had Enrico Berlinguer – he has declared -. While today politics is dominated by short thoughts. Instead, long thoughts are needed.”

For Livia Turco “Today is a great political fact because only where there has been a political history can we meet in this way after a long time. Here there is a community and this is a great political fact, even more so in the time we live in. Talking about history, recovering the sense of one's roots, preventing so much from falling into oblivion, I think it is a political fact, even more so when we live in a time in which they want to tell us another political story. When that of the PCI continues to be the story of a lesser God and not the history of a party that built democracy and the Constitution of our country. I will never stop telling the greatness of this history to the last.”