Paolo Scaroni and Serie A with 18 teams: “We play too much”

The 18-team Serie A championship? “I don't know how it will work in the end, it will be debated today, I hope a solution will be reached”, explains the president of Milan Paolo Scaroniguest of Radio Anch'io Sport on Rai Radio 1. “We have already had the championship with 18 teams, in fact I also remember it with 16. We want to avoid too many games. We play too much, it is also an issue for the protection of our players, which are our heritage. I don't think one misalignment affects the other, they are two different issues. The League must count more within the FIGC, it is an issue that concerns everyone and which must be corrected.”

Milan Stadium in San Donato, Paolo Scaroni, 'we are relatively optimistic'

Paolo Scaroni talks about the future Milan Stadium in San Donato: “We bought the land, we have had a preliminary favorable decision from the municipality of San Donato, we have a whole series of steps that concern the region and other local authorities. We are relatively optimistic, even if in Italy being optimistic about the construction of stadiums is a rather difficult task”, the words of the Rossoneri president on Radio Anch'io Sport on Rai Radio 1.

Milan Stadium, Paolo Scaroni “negative” on the renovation of San Siro

“Let's move forward, we need a new stadium. The mayor of Milan has asked us to make one last attempt to see if a renovation, perhaps light, of the San Siro stadium is possible – underlines Paolo Scaroni on Radio Anch'io Sport on Rai Radio 1 – From this point of view I am rather negative, I can't understand how important work can be done in a stadium where 70 thousand people enter every week. Technically it is a difficult topic to deal with. But the mayor asks us and we are respectful of his wishes.”

Milan, Paolo Scaroni: 'Lega Serie A must count more'

“We see two misalignments between the institutions and the interests of the clubs. The first is between the League as a whole and the federation. We in the Lega Serie A, which finance the entire game of Italian football, have 12% of the power within the Federation. This is an anomaly, the result of the Melandri law, which creates a perpetual sense of frustration. Our voice within the FIGC is weak while it should be strong, very strong, given that we pay all the bills for Italian football”, the words of the AC Milan president Paolo Scaronion Radio Anch'io Sport on Rai Radio 1, on clash between Lega Serie A and FIGC, between requests for greater autonomy and reform of the 18-team championship.

“The second misalignment was improperly defined between small and large teams. In reality, we clubs who play international competitions, who have many players called up by the national teams, complain about too many matches. Footballers play European cups, national team matches, the Italian Cup and the championship. All this leads to a load of matches that becomes unbearable and which is the cause of many injuries.”

Milan, Paolo Scaroni: 'Total trust in Pioli'

“I borrow the words of both our CEO Furlani and Ibra: we have total faith in Pioli and the results are strengthening this confidence. So for the moment there is calm on this front.” This was said by AC Milan president Paolo Scaroni, guest on Radio Anch'io Sport on Rai Radio 1.

