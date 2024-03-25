The Colombia selection is preparing for its last international friendly of this date Fifa against Romaniaa game that serves to strengthen concepts in players and increase confidence.

The objective of these games is to prepare the Copa América 2024 of the United States, a tournament that Néstor Lorenzo aimed with all his guns upon his arrival to the National Team bench.

Colombia completes 23 years without winning the oldest national team tournament in the world, their last achievement, and the only one, was in 2001, when they hosted the America Cup.

Amaranto Perea talks about the Copa América goal

When we took over the National Team it was difficult to think that we were candidates or could fight for the Copa América

This Monday, before the match against Romania at the stadium Metropolitan of Madrid, the technical assistant Luis Amaranto Perea He spoke to the media at a press conference and pointed out that the team is on the right track to face the Copa América.

“These dates are important to define. An important group of the number of players who have repeated has remained. But we have lost players and until the last minute it is not known who will be counted on. We hope they are healthy so Néstor can choose. “It is a date that allows us to outline what the Copa América will be,” he explained.

Perea spoke about the growth of the Colombian National Team and showed some restraint when talking about a team that is a candidate to win the Cup: “Everything adds up. If we look back, expectations have grown due to what has been done. “When we took over the National Team it was difficult to think that we were candidates or could fight for the Copa América.”

And he added: “This time has allowed us to get to know the group and for them to understand Néstor's message. It is very important to give each match the necessary process and importance. We understand that we have to go with moderation. Each call is an opportunity to improve things From the coaching staff the intention is to compete and reach the final stages.”

In addition, he referred to the confrontation against Costa Rica of the DT Luis Fernando Suárez, who qualified after beating the Costa Rican team 3-1.

Costa Rica classification: “We saw the game, it is going to be very complicated. The first half was disputed. In Copa América everyone wants to win. We have improved, but everyone has the same aspirations. Our group is difficult, but we have the conviction to do very well.”

