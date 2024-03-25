“Give a health card to Italians around the world“, residents abroad who – paying a annual contribution – will be able to maintain the right to complete assistance at home. One predicts it bill proposed by the Brothers of Italy filed in the Social Affairs Committee of the Chamber: “An extraordinary goal achieved thanks to group work that saw collaboration between the political and medical-scientific worlds”, writes the Fdi deputy on Facebook Andrea Di Giuseppeco-signatory of the pdl.

“To implement a legislative proposal aimed at expanding the spectrum of free hospital care – both in terms of type and duration – reserved for Italians residing abroad, a scientific Committee multidisciplinary coordinated by the professor Antonio Giordano, president and founder of the Sbarro Health Research Organization (Shro) – explains Di Giuseppe – and composed of Professor Giovanni Ciccarelli, Doctor Iris Maria Forte, Professor Francesca Gimigliano, Doctor Massimo Petrone and Professor Antonio Russo: top-class scientific consultancy level desired by Fratelli d'Italia for the development of the best policies and effective tools for this healthcare revolution. The Meloni Government confirms with facts its attention to Italians in the world, forgotten for decades by the left”, comments the deputy member of the Chamber's Foreign and Community Affairs Commission.

“Thanks to the new PDL, upon payment of an annual economic contribution, Italians residing abroad and registered in the Aire (Register of compatriots residing abroad) will be able to maintain the right to Italian healthcare”, declares Giordano to Adnkronos Health. “Consequently – underlines the oncologist – whoever owns the aforementioned health card will be able to benefit from the maintenance of the general practitioner and pediatrician, but also to update their electronic health record every time they return to Italy and require healthcare services. It's about a important turning point for all Italians residing abroad whose number is around 6 million peoplebut also for Italy that can recover precious economic resources“.