The Nickelodeon actress, famous at the turn of the 1990s and 2000s, personally called for help

Amanda Bynesactress and teen star kids idol in the 2000s, was under observation in a psychiatry ward after being stopped by police as she wandered, naked and aimless, through the streets of downtown Los Angeles.

Amanda Bynes has been hospitalized — As reported by Tmz, the actress was spotted early Sunday morning in downtown Los Angeles as walked the streets without clothes. According to a witness to the magazine, Amanda Bynes also stopped a car, explaining to the driver that at the time she was facing a psychotic break caused by her bipolar disorder. Bynes herself called 911. At that point the actress was taken to a nearby police station, where a team of mental health experts determined that the former child star she had to be placed in psychic custody. Despite the unstable conditions, the Bynes was not injured.

under the custody of the mother — From 2013 to 2022 Amanda Bynes was under the custody of the mother. In 2013, doctors diagnosed her with bipolar disorder. At the time, the actress set fire to the driveway leading to her neighbor’s house, risking killing his dog. After his nine-year custody ended, Bynes she seemed to have recovered and had started a new life, declaring her willingness to go back to taking care of herself. After this episode it is not clear whether the parents or the legal team will intervene for ask for custody again.

The carreer — Amanda Bynes was, between the mid-nineties and early 2000s, presenter of a show that bore her name: The Amanda Show, on the Nickelodeon channel. Since 2002, however, she has been co-starring in the sitcom The things I love about you and has also taken part in some films such as Hairspray – Fat is beautiful, She's the Man And Sydney White – Snow White in college. In 2006, the young actress had finished in first place in the ranking The 25 most attractive stars under 25 compiled by the magazine Teen People, while the following year she was described by Forbes as the fifth highest paid young star under 21.