Thursday, February 1, 2024, 18:07











The 38th edition of the Goya Awards, which will be held on February 10 at the Valladolid Fair, will feature performances by Amaia, David Bisbal, Estopa, María José Llergó, India Martínez, Niña Pastori, Sílvia Pérez Cruz and Salvador Sobral.

