Chapter 183 of “There is a place at the bottom” brought various surprises for fans of the América TV series. Don Gilberto, one of the most beloved characters, captured attention in the final minutes of the national production, since he woke up excited because, according to him, he was going to marry Eva. This despite the fact that he had already discovered his true intentions. Followers of “AFHS” comment that Alzheimer’s has returned to manifest itself.

After seeing him excited, “Teresita” decided to enter his room to ask him why he is so elegant. The question surprised Don Gil, who told him that in a few hours he would marry Evita. This generated confusion in Tere, but she remembered the disease that was revealed in previous episodes. VIDEO: America TV