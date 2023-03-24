The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights had said that an unidentified plane targeted an ammunition depot in the Grain Center and the Rural Development Center opposite the officers’ housing in the Harabish neighborhood of Deir Ezzor city.
Explosions also sounded in the village of Al-Jafra, near the city of Deir Ezzor.
According to the Observatory, the bombing resulted in successive explosions in a weapons depot and large fires, while ambulances rushed to the targeting site, amid confirmed information about casualties.
In response to the Al-Masirah attack
- Late Thursday, the Pentagon announced the killing of an American contractor, and the injury of five American service members, in addition to another American contractor, after a drone targeted a military base in northeastern Syria.
- “A US contractor was killed, and five US service members and another US contractor were injured, after a drone struck… a maintenance facility at a coalition base near Hasakeh in northeastern Syria,” the Defense Department said in a statement.
- The statement added that US intelligence says the drone is “of Iranian origin.”
