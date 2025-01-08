The leader of the political group Se Acabó La Fiesta (SALF), Luis ‘Alvise’ Pérez, must go to trial on January 30, according to reports EFEdue to a change in the date (given that the image that Pérez attaches, the trial date is February 11 at 9:30 a.m.) due to a complaint imposed by Koldo García, former advisor of José Luis Ábalos, for violating his honor.

“Imagine how bad the Justice system is that I have a trial on February 11 because almost three years ago Koldo García sued me for saying that he was part of a criminal network. It’s hilarious,” commented Alvise through the social network ‘X’.

The trial will be held in the facilities of Court No. 1 Instance No. 72 of Madrid, as attached by himself.

