‘The Killer of the Whims’ is a film that tells the story of two police officers who pursue an enigmatic serial killer who chooses his victims among the high society that lives in the city of Madrid. This film arrives in style on the HBO Max streaming platform and brings disturbing scenes. The main character is distinguished for recreating Goya’s famous Caprichos with the bodies of his victims.

The feature film of Spanish origin stands out for touching on the world of art in its narrative, a topic not so common in the cinema of the Old Continent, especially in Spain. The film focuses on that sector and explores how the business works, the collectors, the intermediaries and the dark practices of the sector. If you want to know when this film will be released, who is part of its cast and know how you can see it on the HBO Max streaming platform, be sure to read the note.

YOU CAN SEE: Tickets to CINE A 6 SOLES!: in which theaters will the offer for ‘The Film Festival’ be available?

What is the release date of ‘The Killer of Caprices?

‘The Killer of Whims’ was released on the HBO Max streaming platform on September 15, 2023. This film offers deep reflections on high society, creating a tense and mysterious atmosphere that keeps moviegoers in suspense.

What is the synopsis of ‘The Killer of Caprices’?

The plot revolves around a serial killer loose on the streets of Madrid who seeks to eliminate all the wealthy people and then reproduces their corpses to recreate scenes from Goya’s works. This is a smart and bold premise that represents the central axis on which the thriller is based. The narrative of the feature film takes shape when the protagonist’s objective is a police inspector, who is characterized by being effective in her work, lonely and with a complex personality.

This woman must face a world dominated by men, very apart from the serial killer, who already has her in his sights. The woman, named Carmen Cobos, has no husband or children; she dedicates herself 100% to her work; and she, along with her recently arrived partner, who is a detective, will seek to stand out in her career.

YOU CAN SEE: Historical figure LEAVES ‘At the bottom there is room’: who is he and why is he leaving?

‘The Killer of Whims’ is available from September 15, 2023 on HBO Max. Photo: Frames

Where to watch ‘The Killer of Caprices’ on HBO Max?

In order for you to watch the movie ‘The Killer of the Whims’ you only have to access the HBO Max streaming platform by purchasing its service, the cost of which for the standard plan is 29.90 soles. Then you will have to create an account, so you can log in with your username to watch ‘The Assassin of the Caprices’, a film that will delve into the world of art.

Cast of ‘The Killer of the Whims’

Aura Garrido, Eva Gonzales

Maribel Verdú, Carmen Cobos

Oscar Casas, Ivan

Juan Dávila, agent Miranda

Leonardo Sbaraglia, Joaquín

Fernando Tejero, Toribio

Tamar Novas, Iván Santaolalla.

#Killer #Whims #release #date #cast #synopsis #serial #killer