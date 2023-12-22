The text establishes an amount of around R$53 billion for parliamentary amendments

The National Congress votes this Friday (Dec 22, 2023) on the LOA (Annual Budget Law) of 2024. On Thursday (Dec 21), the CMO (Mixed Budget Committee) approved the basic text of the project after the negotiation of adjustments with the government to reduce cuts in the New PAC (Growth Acceleration Program).

The approved text establishes a cut of R$ 6.3 billion in the program. Previously, the reduction in resources would be around R$17 billion. The text also establishes an amount of around R$53 billion for parliamentary amendments.

