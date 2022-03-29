Bruges’ Belgian goalkeeper Miguel Van Dame has died at the age of 28 from leukemia after battling this type of cancer since 2016. The club and his family reported this Tuesday.

“Our dear dad left last night for his last game, a game that can no longer be won. You left us very slowly, but you started again in your own way… very strong. You fought like a lion,” Kyana Dobbelaere, her partner and mother of her daughter Camille, wrote on her Instagram account.

It may interest you: (Colombia National Team: moment of truth, to win and wait…)

The club, in which the Colombian plays, Éder Álvarez Balanta, in a statement, also praised the fight of a “friend and teammate” during “his long and unequal battle with leukemia”.

Difficult day

“Words are not enough to describe how we feel, even though we knew things hadn’t been going well for a while. Today is an extremely difficult day in the almost 123-year history of Cercle Brugge.”

Bruges remembered the “admirable” goalkeeper, who has played 44 games as a professional, as an “example of positivism, persistence and fighting spirit”.



Van Damme was diagnosed with blood cancer in mid-2016. After two and a half years fighting the disease, The doctors declared the athlete cured at the beginning of 2019. But months later, the doctors detected leukemia again.

Despite his medical leave, in 2020 he renewed his contract with the club he has played for since 2013, who had already extended his contract in 2017, in the middle of the illness.

Last September he had announced, again, that there were no “remains of leukemia” in his blood, but the disease ended up manifesting itself again.

The news of his death has shaken the world of Belgian football, where clubs such as Union Saint Gilloise, Genk, Bruges KV, Standard de Liège or Anderlecht They have transferred their condolences to family and friends on social networks.

It may interest you: (The odyssey of the National Team to enter Puerto Ordaz)

EFE