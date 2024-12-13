The midfielder Sergi Altimira It was one of the highlights in a Heliopolitan key in the Petrocub – Betis of the fifth day of the league phase of the UEFA Conference League, in which the green and whites took the game forward but not without overcoming many difficulties presented in the first half in Moldovan lands . The Catalan midfielder entered in the second act and provided Pellegrini’s team with a balance that was undoubtedly missing in his first letter of introduction in this crucial match in his aspirations to seal his pass at least to the previous round before the dispute. of the round of 16, something that Betis must mathematically seal against HJK Helsinki next Thursday.

It is not the first time that Altimira provides meaning and criteria to the game in an erratic phase for Pellegrini’s men, especially in quite a few appearances in Europe. Well, the green and white team improved again thanks to the performance of an Altimira that in its first year with Pellegrini was relegated to the background and that is now the main plan in the midfield in view of the large number of casualties in said team. area of ​​the field, with other assets such as Marc Roca or Carvalho offside. Or Lo Celso when he was, not to mention Isco and Fornals, already in a more advanced situation.

The young Barcelona pivot came out for Johnny Cardoso at the beginning of the second half at Zimbru in Moldova in the company of youth player Jesús Rodríguez, who replaced Abde in his place, and Altimira recovered the possession lost against Petrocub and restored order to those of Pellegrini, who they noticed his hand in such a way that they were hardly concerned about Adrián’s goal to eliminate all the noise generated at the start of the challenge. It is not the first time that Altimira leaves good feelings again, and he continues to add minutes this season in which he continues to establish himself as a reference in that green and white second line so lacking in personnel and also in quality.

“I feel very good on the field”

Pellegrini preferred to have him as a catalyst to give him rest, just the opposite of games like Legia de Warsaw, Copenhagen and Mlada Boleslav, whose games he played in their entirety, and just for a while against Celje in the Conference League. He also played almost everything in the qualifying phase of the continental tournament against Kryvbas and in LaLiga he has been showing the consistency that he craved so much at 23 years old and getting along wonderfully with the midfielder he plays with, be it Cardoso, be it Mateo or even Guirao, who are taught by an Altimira who arrives in mid-December with the backpack of 1,511 minutes of competition distributed among all the fronts in which the Betic team is located, including of course the Copa del Rey in which Altimira played 62 minutes against Gévora and half an hour on the trip to face Sant Andreu. «I feel very good on the field, with a lot of confidence and good rhythm, something I missed last year. Very happy to help the team. “We have to continue,” he commented at the end of the clash that took place in Moldova.