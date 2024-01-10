Al Ain University announced the restructuring of its Board of Trustees, headed by Sheikh Dhiab bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, and the membership of Dr. Nour Al-Din Sobhi Atatreh as Vice President, Dr. Abdul Rahim Ibrahim Al Nuaimi, Alia Abdullah Al Mazrouei, Dr. Abdul Rahman Mahmoud Al Afifi, Dr. Abdul Aziz Abdul Latif, and Mr. Ahmed. Al-Kilani.

Sheikh Dhiyab bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the University’s Board of Trustees, confirmed that the restructuring of the Council comes in the context of the University’s efforts to continue the academic development process, and to support the University with advisors and experts, in order to achieve excellence and continued development at all levels.

He explained that the university has succeeded in occupying advanced ranks in terms of international academic classifications, which are supervised by major international institutions, which confirms the good and distinguished reputation that the university has succeeded in achieving in local and Arab academic circles through its diverse and accredited programs and its distinguished performance. Sheikh Dhiyab bin Tahnoun stressed that Al Ain University has become an important academic edifice that enhances the process of higher education in the UAE, and a beacon for attracting foreign students to study and learn there, and to benefit from the advanced academic and educational experiences it provides to them.

Sheikh Dhiab bin Tahnoun stressed the university’s keenness to keep pace with the latest developments in the educational process and the rapid developments taking place in academic education systems in Arab countries and the world, which demonstrates the distinguished performance, hard work and efforts made to improve the quality of education and scientific research within a diverse and distinguished competitive environment.

He pointed out the importance of the university's commitment to providing the best services to enhance the quality of education in order to develop and advance society. It is worth noting that Al Ain University was established in 2005 as an educational institution that seeks leadership in education at the local, Arab and global levels, and continues its efforts aimed at developing education in line with the vision of the UAE, promoting scientific research and graduating future leaders.