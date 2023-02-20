The lack of trains from Cartagena to Madrid is reflected in the number of passengers who have opted for almost a year now for the bus to travel to Madrid, for work and educational reasons. There are more and more and, for this reason, the company Alsa charters direct coaches from the port city to the capital of Spain on days when the number of travelers exceeds that expected for a single vehicle.

This happens especially on Sunday afternoons, when many workers and students, most of them, take this transport. To provide service to all, the concessionaire brings out another direct bus – the other makes the normal route, with the stops provided. Both leave at 3:15 p.m. from the Cartagena bus station to Estación del Sur. The one that picks up passengers along the route stops in Murcia, Albacete, Madrid Estación Sur and Terminal 4 of the Barajas airport.

In addition to this frequency, there are four more. The first is at 6.45 and the second at 9.45. Both have the same stops as the previous one. The one at 5:00 p.m. picks up travelers in Murcia, Hellín and Albacete. The last one is at 23.15. The buses take to make the journey between 5 hours and 20 minutes, whichever is less; and 5 hours and 50 minutes, the most.

Also in Blablacar



The railway line that connects the port city and the capital of Segura with Albacete through Cieza and Chinchilla has been cut off since March of last year and one of the ways that people from Cartagena have to go to Madrid is that, although another of the ways that is most popular having is to share a car through the Blablacar application. In this case, there are many who choose this option, where the vehicle owners ask for a price very similar to that of the bus: around 35 euros. The best thing about this alternative is that it is faster than the bus and the train.