Although the world of soccer always remembers the second goal he scored in the Argentina vs. England, June 22, 1986, as the most beautiful of the race of Diego Armando Maradona, the star had another opinion.

Maradona always affirmed that the best goal of his 21-year career was made in Colombia. It was in a friendly match between Sports Pereira and Argentine Juniors, exactly 43 years ago, on February 19, 1980. (Read the full story of Diego Maradona’s goal against Pereira here)

Diego Maradona (left), together with Benjamín ‘Mincho’ Cardona, on February 19, 1980.

No film records of the goal were known until 2013. The only camera that was there that night at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium belonged to Carlos Arturo Marín, who kept the tape, in black and white. Journalist Danilo Gomez Herrera he made a copy of it and kept it, in 2000.

Thirteen years later, Win Sports addressed the issue and the narrator Gustavo ‘Tato’ Sanint He remembered that Gómez had the cassette saved, with very blurred images, with the story of Ray Mosquera and the comments of Carlos Antonio Vélez.

Now, on the 43rd anniversary of Diego’s best goal, the unpublished Maradona account (@ineditoMaradona on Twitter, which claims to have the largest video library of ’10’, presented a meticulous work with the original video recorded by Marín and preserved by Gómez. .

This is how the video of Maradona’s great goal in Pereira was improved

A digital work was done to the video to improve the resolution and add color, with which the goal that Maradona scored against goalkeeper Roberto Vasco that day can be seen in better detail.

“He started similar to the goal he scored in Mexico, like in the middle of the field. He was eluding the rivals: Farid Perchy, Henry Viáfara jumped on him, then the Paraguayan Alcides Sossa came and the last one to cross him was the ‘ Moño’ Muñoz: when he arrived, he faked to kick, hooked and was in front of the goal. When the goalkeeper came out, who was Roberto Vasco, he faked to shoot at the far post and touched the first short. It was a spectacular goal”, Argentinean Hugo Horacio Lóndero, Pereira striker who played that game in 1980, told EL TIEMPO.

Maradona scored three goals that night. But that collection of dribbles was left for history, and now in color.

SPORTS

More sports news