The possibilities of an entrance of the Volkswagen Group in Formula 1 starting from 2026 – the year in which the new 1.6-liter V6 thermal engines, without the MGU-H component, will make their debut – they are increasingly concrete: specifically, during the month of November 2021, theAudi he had already made headlines for a hypothetical acquisition of the McLaren group, which was later denied by the same British company. Today, two months after those rumors, the approach of the Four circles in the Circus – to which is added the probable one of Porsche’s ‘colleagues’, also associated with another top-tier team such as Red Bull – continues to be a reality far removed from science fiction. In confirmation of these sensations, the Ingolstadt-based company announced that it will soon present its own project inherent to the world of motorsport, as pointed out by its CEO Oliver Hoffmann.

The latter, during an interview with Sport1, has never directly associated the name of the German company with that of Formula 1, even though he intends to amaze precisely with the Audi program: “We want to surprise with our motorsport projects – he has declared – the Dakar makes sense to us as a brand because of the innovative and progressive driving concept. We drive long distances in the desert with electric motors and an energy converter. From 2023 we will also be back to compete at Le Mans, and we will see what else comes in the future. The FIA ​​has made some good decisions about the future of Formula 1, and last season was also very interesting. But now, at least for the moment, we are concentrating on the Dakar and Le Mans “.