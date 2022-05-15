Case Alpini, the mayor of Trieste: “But what harassment, only appreciation”

“Are we kidding? One said: ‘they told me I have a nice pair of legs ‘and I felt raped’. When we see a beautiful girl pass by, what do we think? We are males “. There is a storm over the words spoken by the mayor of Trieste Roberto Dipiazza on the Ring transmission of the local television broadcaster TeleQuattro about the controversy surrounding the Alpine gathering in Rimini. Di Piazza also took it out on those who reported the incidents, speaking of “scum”.

“Are we kidding? If they had told her ‘you have a nice c …’, what would she have done then? Long live the Alpine troops! Long live the Alpine troops! But then it’s all scum …”, the mayor’s words, who added : “I would like to say to this person: Madam, look at that violence is something else”. It’s still: “There are appreciations, it is normal “and” making these controversies means hurting everything “.

As explained by Corriere della Sera, his words “opened a political controversy after the Venetian councilor for Equal Opportunities Elena Donazzan (FdI) had already pronounced a sentence with a similar meaning:” If someone whistles at me, I’m also happy “The Rimini section of the association” Non Una di Meno “entrusts a note in which he never directly mentions Dipiazza the reply to his words:” The culture and society in which we live are profoundly sexist and patriarchal, machismo can be breathed in in every area of ​​life from birth, it is part of the education that people receive in this country. “Then, the president of Telefono Rosa, Gabriella Carnieri Moscatelli, lasts:” The “compliments” are not normal, even the compliments must be things that I accept. So the mayor offends everyone and everyone »”.

