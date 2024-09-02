No points

After two consecutive races finished in the points zone, with Ocon 9th in Belgium and Gasly reaching the same position in Holland following the summer break, theAlpine this time she failed to repeat another top-10 finish in the last Italian Grand Prix. Already in difficulty throughout the weekend, the French manufacturer’s riders crossed the finish line in the same positions, with Ocon 14° immediately followed by his teammate, winner in Monza of his only GP in F1 in 2020.

No improvement

Own Gasly he dwelt on the test in the ‘Temple of Speed’, without hiding a certain bitterness for the final result: “It’s been a long afternoon and I’m very disappointed because I thought that somehow we would have had more potential in the race than in qualifying – he admitted – On Saturday we had a brake issue that we found after qualifying and that continued into the afternoon. The car was bouncing a lot and lacked grip. Now we will regroup and analyse the reasons why we were not able to be competitive this weekend compared to Zandvoort. We will understand and review the weekend with the aim of coming back stronger in Baku”.

The difficulties in the race

An effort by the French team, led by its new team principal Oliver Oakes, which however did not lead to the hoped-for results, as confirmed by Esteban Ocon: “We did everything to cover all possible scenarios. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to get points – declared the future Haas driver – It wasn’t an easy race for anyone and we need to review and understand what strategy could have been better. We split the strategy and initially I went for a one-stopper, so I was out quite a long time in the first stint and a lot of other teams did the same. Towards the end of the first stint I struggled with the tyres, so maybe the Medium-Hard would have worked better in hindsight. The positive is that there were some solid performance improvements from Friday to Saturday, which we will now need to understand better to be able to address the issues we had in Zandvoort. In two weeks we will be back in Baku, where we will need to make sure we can get back into the points.”