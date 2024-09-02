Club Deportivo Guadalajara obtained a great result last weekend in the corresponding Matchday 6 of the 2024 Apertura Tournament where they beat FC Juárez 5-0, but despite that, Guadalajara fans make points about the things they don’t like and one of them has been the performance of the youth Fidel Barajas which has received criticism through social networks.
The 18-year-old winger came on as a substitute for the second half Cade Cowellbut despite the wide advantage on the scoreboard, he was unable to show his best performance and that was questioned by the fans, given that he was one of the reinforcements in this tournament.
His performance in the match was not to the liking of the fans who questioned his contribution as a reinforcement, although his youth and the margin he has at the start of his career must be taken into account.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Fidel Barajas 18 years old can play as a winger on both sides, and arrived at Verde Valle this semester from the Real Salt Lake of Major League Soccer, at his young age he has a good track record in matches in the United States in lower categories and with the Sacred Flock he has barely managed to play six matches, a total of 83 minutes.
He is a good prospect for the future, so he still has a lot to offer to the Guadalajara team, who have recently bet on young Mexicans from abroad and their youth players.
#player #doesnt #convince #Chivas #weekends #thrashing
Leave a Reply