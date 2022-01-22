Alpine skiing Bred by a plastic slope, Dave Ryding won the first British Alpine Ski Cup

The 35-year-old Englishman was the best in Kitzbühel slalom.

In the plastic on the ski slope alpine skiing secrets embraced by an Englishman Dave Ryding wrote his name permanently in British alpine skiing history on Saturday.

Ryding, 35, became the first British to win a World Cup race. He was the best in Kitzbühel slalom. The other podium players went to Norway.

Lucas Braathen and for Ryding 38 hundred and twenty Henrik Kristoffersen 65 hundredths.

“This place is special to me,” Ryding rejoiced after the race, according to news agency AFP.

In his commentary, Ryding referred to the first World Cup podium player in his career, which he had achieved since the Kitzbühel slalom day five years earlier.

He finished second in the race on January 22, 2017. Ryding now has four podium finishes in the World Cup.

Ryding is an alpine skier late as he did not calculate his first descents in the snow until he was 21 years old, according to AFP.

Ryding learned to ski on the slopes of the North of England, the material of which is similar to that of plastic jumping slopes.

“It takes us a little longer. I didn’t grow up on snow, but on a plastic slope that took 11 seconds to lower, ”Ryding said, referring to the slow maturation of the British.

AFP aptly called him Dry Slope Rocket on Saturday.

“I’m 35 now, but I never stopped believing or trying. I don’t know if you can even dream of a better than first British victory in Kitzbühel. ”

Beijing the February Olympics are Ryding’s fourth five-ring race of his career.

The curve has been bullish so far: Ryding was 27th in Vancouver, 17th in Sochi and ninth in Pyeongchang.

Ryding’s story is familiar to his rivals, and Saturday’s success got other skiers ’mouths up as well.

“We’ve practiced a lot together. He’s a really good guy, ”Kristoffersen told the Norwegian newspaper Verdens Gangille (VG).

“Lucas, for his part, showed that it’s not a one-day miracle,” the world champion and four-time adult value medalist continued, referring to last weekend.

Lucas Braathen, 21, slipped to victory in Wengen instead of the opening round 29th.