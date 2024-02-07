New season at the start

It also starts for the Alpine team there 2024 season of Formula 1. The French team, which came sixth at the end of the last championship, today presented the A524the car that will take part in the 24 races scheduled this year.

The transalpine car will be driven once again by the all-French duo made up of Pierre Gasly and Esteban Oconconfirmed by the Enstone-based team for this 2024.

Double livery

The idea, already implemented in recent seasons, of a 'double liverywith the sponsor BWT who will have the opportunity to show off 'his' pink livery in some GPs. The A524 with the 'normal' color will be used in 16 events, the slightly more 'pink' one in the remaining eight races.

Along with the F1 car, the Renault-owned team also revealed the new one A424which will compete in WEC in the Hypercar category.