Gathering Alpini, collection of signatures for a 2-year stop. Hundreds of harassment

The gathering of the Alpine last week a Rimini continues to discuss. The testimonials from harassed women from the “black feathers” on the Lungomare. Yesterday the police also arrived at the police station first complaints and the Power of attorney he decided to open an investigation. The president national team of the Alpine troops Favero immediately distanced himself from those serious facts: “I apologize to those girls. Unacceptable gestureswe will do more to change. “On the Change.org platform – reads the Corriere della Sera – a petitionin the evening reached 15 thousand adhesions, to ask for suspend the gather for two years. The testimonies in the dossier came from minors And adults.

One comes from Paola, a teacher of letters in middle school, who tells the Corriere that she was blocked from the black feathers that stood in the tent in the park where I was taking walking my dog. “You come here with us” they told me tugging at me. I insulted them and went straight. There is also the story of Azzurra, a receptionist in a hotel. A dozen Alpine “guests are here.” returned drunkpushing me and inviting me “to take a shower with us. “A colleague of mine scolded them badly. I had been from alone I don’t know how it would have ended. “

