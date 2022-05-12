Janet Barboza was the center of attention of his followers by showing the evidence that alfredo zambranohusband Magaly MedinaI had sent him a notarized letter in which he was asked to retract within a maximum of 24 hours for having called him a “penguin” on national television. Given this, the host of “América Hoy” criticized the couple and affirmed that the presenter of “Magaly tv, la firma” thinks about others, but she does not like that they talk about her.

Janet Barboza on Magaly: “Used to insult and damage”

Janet Barboza did not hesitate to show his discomfort after receiving a notarial letter from alfredo zambranohusband Magaly Medina, after calling him “penguin” and accusing him of having been unfaithful to the controversial show host. “If you forgave your penguin and then washed his face and talqueado to save your marriage, why criticize others?” said the presenter of “America Today” previously.

A few minutes ago, Janet had published a brief message on her Twitter account in which she assured that, although Magaly is very critical when talking about other people, she does not like it when other programs refer to her and her partner. “ Accustomed all my life to insult and damage, but nobody tells you anything “, wrote.

Janet Barboza receives a notarial letter from Alfredo Zambrano, husband of Magaly Medina. Photo: Twitter

Magaly Medina faces Janet Barboza: “I know who I am, I know what I’m worth”

In his program last Tuesday, May 10, Magaly Medina she was quite upset by what he said Janet Barboza about her husband. The controversial host of “Magaly tv, the firm” made it clear that she is not comfortable with them not recognizing the trajectory of her husband and insinuating that she would allow them to be unfaithful.

“By the way, my husband has a name, he is a lawyer, a successful, honest and hard-working man. He dares to imply to people that I have forgiven an infidelity of my husband during my marriage, and everyone who knows me, including my husband, knows it. The day they are unfaithful to me, I have dignity, I know who I am, I know what I am worth and what I am worth, and if one day they do not value me, “said Magaly.

Mariella Zanetti comes out in defense of Janet Barboza

Upon notification of a notarial letter from Alfredo Zambrano addressed to Janet Barboza, the host of “America Today” posted a photograph of the legal document she received as a result of having described the notary as a “penguin” and accusing him of having committed infidelity in their relationship with Magaly Medina.

After the dissemination of the aforementioned writing on networks, Mariella Zanetti and Karen Dejo commented on the “Rulitos” post in order to extend their support.

Mariella Zanetti supports her colleague Janet Barboza. Photo: Instagram

“But, I don’t understand, she calls them all bataclanas. Penguin what is it? How about race ”, wrote the former vedette Mariella Zanetti. For her part, Karen Dejo made fun of the situation and expressed: “It’s the last straw” with emojis of smiling faces.

Tilsa supported Janet Barboza on controversy with Magaly’s husband

Janet Barboza was not the only one who agreed to call the husband of Magaly Medina. After the presenter of “América Hoy” will call the notary that way, the former judge of “El gran show” used the same reference to talk about fidelity.

“Yes, my favorite (bird) is the penguin because once it chooses a partner, it stays with that partner for life. It is a faithful bird, although there are some exceptions“Tilsa commented. Given this, Janet replied: “As in all fauna, there are exceptions.” It is worth mentioning that Barboza accused the ATV driver of having forgiven an infidelity of her husband.