Air conveyed to the rear

Alpine closed the 2022 season in fourth place in the constructors’ championship, setting itself the goal of getting closer to the top teams in the upcoming championship. During the presentation of the new A523, technical director Matt Harman illustrated the work done to Enstone and Viry Chatillon on the car that will be entrusted to Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly. Like its progenitor, the 2023 single-seater maintains the slide in the upper part of the sides with which to channel air in the gearbox and diffuser area: “As you can see, there is a deep dip that drives air to the rear, increasing rear energy which is where most of the generated load is located,” explained the team’s technical director.

Developments already planned

Precisely in relation to the central area of ​​the car, Matt Harman anticipated where the main innovations on the A523 will arrive. Focusing on the bodywork and on the outer edge of the bottom, the technical director expressed himself as follows: “It will be quite our hunting ground during the season, continuing with an aggressive pace for development. We evolved a lot in this area last year and this championship will be the same.”

Goal to improve by 2022

Development of the A522 has been some of the busiest on the grid, with updates brought to the track up to the Austin round. Furthermore, on the occasion of the Bahrain and Azerbaijan Grands Prix, the team had profoundly modified the bodywork, raising the outer edge of the sides and lengthening the side air intakes. Harman announces that 2023 development will be even more dense: “We were very happy with our development schedule in 2022 and have created a new and well-structured plan to regularly bring updates together with bigger and more effective innovations at certain points during the year. In 2023, we aim to be even more aggressive. We want to continue on the same path and we have already defined a plan and new parts on the production line, both aerodynamic and mechanical”concluded the technical director.