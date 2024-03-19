European: Meloni, aim to confirm political results

At the European elections “for me a victory would be to confirm the result that brought me to government a year ago”. The Prime Minister said it Giorgia Meloni interviewed by Agora' on Raitre. “It won't be easy but it's the goal I'm aiming for,” she said. Fratelli d'Italia took 26% in the 2022 political elections.

The prime minister makes it clear that she will not remain in power at all costs: “I would give up the leadership of the nation when I realized that I no longer have the consent of the Italians. I could no longer do it if I no longer had the freedom to do it, the freedom to have an impact, I'm not here to survive”. When asked what the conditions or people would be for which he could give up Palazzo Chigi, Meloni replies: “But there is only one person in the world and that is my daughter Ginevra. If I were to realize that she has to pay too high a price , but she's a smart, strong, understanding little girl, we're doing our best not to get lost in this storm.”

Russia: Meloni, “very clear government position, cohesive centre-right”

On the words of Minister Salvini and the red vote, the Prime Minister states: “The government's position is very clear, the center right is a very cohesive majority, as demonstrated in the only way in which the cohesion of a majority, and that is in the speed of implementation and the clarity of implementation of a government's line. What we have done in this year and a half with the speed with which we have done it, and the clarity we have demonstrated in foreign policy , all this speaks of a cohesive majority.”

Meloni: “I respect Schlein, I hope he brings about change on the left”

“I don't allow myself to give advice to Elly Schlein; over the years I have seen a left committed to demonizing its opponents while politics should be about respecting the opponent, not fighting in the mud. I have respect for Schlein so I hope that on that side of the barricade let her bring about a change in this.”

Dossierage, Meloni: “Outraged, get to the bottom of the instigators”

“We know the tip of the iceberg and I am more than worried and very indignant. We need to get to the bottom of this story, I think that there were powerful groups who took advantage of it for their own interests, we need to get to the bottom of it to find out those responsible and the principals”.

Meloni: “Excellent relations with Mattarella, those who bother are disappointed”

“My relations with President Mattarella are excellent, he never fails to give his support not to the government but to the nation. Ours is a relationship that we manage directly and personally and those who try to ruin it will be disappointed.” The reform of the premiership “will come into force in any case in the next legislature, predictably in 2028” when “it is not a given” that Giorgia Meloni will be in Palazzo Chigi and Sergio Mattarella's mandate “will be coming to an end”: “the reform does not concern either Giorgia Meloni or President Mattarella, it does not concern the present but the future of the nation and it is on this that the Italians will be called upon to decide”.