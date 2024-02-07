Financial situation | Purra is cautious about Niinistö's proposal: “We don't need more seminars where we update the situation”

President Sauli Niinistö once again brought up the idea in his opening speech of the Diet that economic problems could be solved through cooperation that crosses party lines and election periods.

The Treasury minister Riikka Purra (ps) has reservations about the idea of ​​parliamentary cooperation to improve the economic situation.

After the speech, Purra told STT that the information produced by the Ministry of Finance is available to everyone and hopefully the picture of the seriousness of the situation would begin to be gradually shared between the parties as well.

“Unfortunately, the reality of politics and the various disagreements and conflicts between the government and opposition groups usually prevent it from cooperating more in such matters. We know very well that the opposition does not share the same views as the government, at least when it comes to measures.”

Bite said that he would welcome it with joy if the opposition parties have a genuine desire to participate in, for example, finding savings. However, he does not consider this very likely.

“If this was the case in the political system in general, we might not be in this situation, where for 15 years we have made a deficit budget and increased debt. If all parties were ready to make difficult decisions.”

“We don't need more seminars where we update the situation. We need measures, we need a backbone with which these political decisions are made.”