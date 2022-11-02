The 2022 World Cup is not over yet, but most of it is already known line-up made official by the teams that will participate in the next championship. Above all, one of the most interesting will be that ofAlpine, which will no longer be able to count on Fernando Alonso, ready to start a new experience in Aston Martin. However, the departure of the Spaniard will be bridged by the arrival of the AlphaTauri of Pierre Gaslywho will make up an all-French team in the role of the compatriot’s new teammate Esteban Ocon.

While waiting for the next season, the first rumors have in the meantime emerged on the position that Ocon will hold in the team for the 2023: the 26-year-old, in Enstone since last year and the only winner in the history of Alpine (at least since the team owned by Renault took on this name), was in fact indicated as a possible first driver of the team, given his greater experience. A hypothesis immediately denied by Laurent Rossimanaging director of the Alpine.

Interviewed by RMCthe transalpine manager denied any sort of difference between the two drivers, without however expressing concerns about the possible exacerbation of the rivalry experienced in the past between the future color bearers of the team: “There will be no hierarchies – It reaffirmed – there aren’t even now between Alonso and Ocon, and there won’t be any more between Gasly and Ocon. They are equal. Moreover, when Pierre and Esteban met, it seemed to us that they had known each other for 20 years. I have the impression that they have told themselves that there is an opportunity. They are mature, I hope, and they want to do something nice together. At 15 you can do anything, but at 26 it’s time to get serious. It is potentially one of their last major contracts. At 26, unless you are an excellent champion, you get to the point where you say: ‘Have you made a qualitative leap or not?’ I count on them to show that they have learned. Furthermore – he added – Gasly is absolutely what we need to keep progressing. We got it because it meets all the criteria, plus it’s French. We didn’t want to make a 100% transalpine team, because first of all it is the driver’s performance that counts. The idea was to take the best driver available or unavailable to advance the team ”.