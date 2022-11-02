Government, Piantedosi: “Migrants on NGOs? We can’t take care of them”

The government Melons must deal with the controversy over the new rule introduced against the illegal raves. The opposition harshly criticizes the measure, considering it ambiguous And dangerousbecause it could also concern other sectors, such as school. The reply from the Minister of the Interior Crying himself it is clear-cut and leaves no room for interpretation. “I think – explains Piantedosi to Corriere della Sera – it’s everyone’s interest counter the illegal raves. I find instead offensive give us the will to intervene in other contextsin which constitutionally guaranteed rights are exercised which the law clearly does not do no reference“.

As for the gathering of neo-fascists a Predappio, Minister Piantedosi explains. “It is – continues the Corriere – an event, one antics, which I absolutely deplore. It has been taking place for years, without incident and under the control of Police forces. I can assure you that the police will report to the judicial authority any behavior in violation of the current provisions“. There is also a clear response on the issue of migrants.”We can’t take charge of migrants collected at sea by foreign ships that operate systematically without any quote coordination of the authorities “.

