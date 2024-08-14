For the third time Wide Winch (played by Tomer Sisley) returns to the big screen to face James Franco on a hunt that will take him around the world to discover the truth and find the son kidnapped before his eyes. And after debuting in French theaters, the film – directed by Olivier Masset-Depasse – will also arrive in Italy bringing on the scene an exceptional protagonist like the Alpine A110 GT.

Sporting vocation

Recognizable by its appearance, curves and Tuono Grey color, the sports coupé compact will show off its usual agility on stage. In the heart of the snow-capped mountains, Tomer Sisley will test the car’s qualities in a wild race with blistering acceleration, underlining the sporting vocation of the transalpine brand.

A dive into the Seventh Art

“With this partnership, Alpine is diving into the Seventh Art and declaring its ambition to open up to the world by placing the legendary A110 in the hands of Largo Winch, one of the most famous French heroes in the world,” says David Gendry, Director of Sponsorships, Partnerships and Communications at Alpine. “We are proud of this collaboration which highlights all the sportiness and agility of our sports coupé model driven by a Tomer Sisley in search of truth.”