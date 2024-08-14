A great trauma was experienced by an 18 year old boy Parma. The young man went to his friend’s bedroom to wake her up, but unfortunately he found her lifeless. The emergency services were alerted, but unfortunately it was already too late.

Parma: He wants to wake up his friend but finds her dead in bed

We are at Parma where, precisely, an 18 year old boy decides to go to the room where his friend sleeps to wake her up after the evening they spent together. The girl had stopped to sleep at his place because underage and leaving the house in the middle of the night would have been quite risky for her.

A nice evening in which we do not know if other friends of the two boys took part. However, when the 18-year-old tried to wake the girl, he immediately realized that something was wrong. He therefore decided to immediately alert the 118 but the rescuers, once they arrived on site, declared the death of the young woman.

Of course the police also arrived on the scene, ready to collect the testimony of the boy. In the next few hours it will be carried out the autopsy on the teenager that will allow us to discover the causes of this young girl’s death.

Sudden Death: What Happened to This Little Girl?

The boy said that his friend had not shown any symptoms and had not even pains during the evening, but given the time he had decided to stop at his house to rest and return home the following day.

He then told the story development of the facts, declaring how he found her dead in his Bed when he entered the room to wake her up. The investigators then started some investigations as, at the moment, the dynamics of the facts are not yet known and it is possible to exclude any type of hypothesis. Unfortunately only the autopsy will be able to provide the right answers, establishing what happened during the night to this young life now broken.