A special dress to celebrate the first Formula 1 Grand Prix in Miami. L’Alpine A110 wears the colors and style of Florida for the debut of the single-seaters on the new track that will host F1 next weekend, with the French berlinetta paying homage to the event with an exclusive pack by Atelier Alpine that combines colors and customizations that recall the atmosphere of the famous American city.

Inspired by ocean drive neon lights, to the Art Deco buildings that dominate Miami, the colorful sunsets and the city’s exciting music scene, the A110 South Beach Colorway will be available in two liveries, blue or pink. Enhanced by the 18 “white Sérac rims, this exclusive pack will stand out for the unique theme that also characterizes the passenger compartment of the vehicle: the” South Beach “mats will be embroidered in the livery colors and the blue and pink flags will adorn both the exterior. than the interior of the A110. The seats and the leather of the center console will be finished with gray stitching.

The version South Beach Colorway perfectly reflects the Alpine identity, given that the Bleu Azur and the Rose Bruyère are two historical colors of the brand. This retro-look edition transforms into an exclusive contemporary icon, made to enjoy every single corner of the road. Both colors are among those made available by the Atelier Alpine personalization program. In addition to the 20 body colors inspired by the famous colors of the brand’s tradition, the Alpine Atelier also offers multiple choices of additional customization: thanks to the wheels proposed in a variety of finishes and an extensive catalog of colors for the brake calipers, now each A110 can be as unique as its owner. The South Beach pack will be added to the Alpine product catalog from summer 2022, with the possibility of booking the A110 with the special customization as early as May 3 in view of the order opening scheduled for this summer.