Formula 1 is preparing to face an absolute novelty this season: the Miami Grand Prix. The race, which will be held in the most famous city in Florida, but also one of the most famous in the United States, will represent the fifth round of the 23 scheduled for this 2022.

In view of this grand prix, new for everyone, Pirelli has decided to bring the following compounds:

Pirelli PZero White Hard C2

Pirelli PZero Yellow Medium C3

Pirelli PZero Red Soft C4

These are the three central compounds of the 2022 range proposed by the Italian manufacturer which, we recall, goes from C1 – the hardest – to C5. This means that the more extreme compounds will not be considered this weekend in Florida.

The tires on the track

The 5.41-kilometer Miami International Autodrome is built around the Hard Rock Stadium Complex in Miami Gardens – the home of the Miami Dolphins – and features 19 curves, three straights, elevation changes and a chicane. The expected maximum speeds should reach 320 km / h with an average of about 223 km / h and drivers with open gas for about 58% of the lap. Turns 11 and 17 constitute the two main overtaking opportunities, with three DRS zones.

Since the eleventh venue to host a grand prix in the United States is a first for everyone, Pirelli had to rely on simulation data to choose the compound nomination. Information in Pirelli’s possession indicates that the range’s central compounds will be the most suitable for tackling the 57 laps of the race, with a smooth track that offers good grip and average tire work forces.

The brand new tarmac is likely to lead to a high degree of track evolution, especially at the start of the weekend, with the Porsche Challenge and W Series as supporting events. The weather could be unpredictable: at this time of year the air temperatures are around 20 degrees but there is a rather high risk of rain and wind on the Florida coast.

Mario Isolahead of car racing at Pirelli: “There is a lot of anticipation for the first Grand Prix in Miami, which has a track in some ways similar to that of Jeddah, even if there are some parts that are slower and more technical than the track of the Saudi Arabia: in particular the section between turns 11 and 16. The rest of the track, which runs counterclockwise, is very fast and tests above all the tires mounted on the right side of the car “.

“We expect the usual rapid track evolution and a smooth surface with the new asphalt, but the track has been washed with high pressure water jets so it should offer a good level of grip right from the start. a fast track, the cars are likely to use a low to medium downforce set-up and this could generate some slippage in high-speed corners, particularly if using hard compounds. choice always tends to be a bit conservative, so it will be interesting to compare the simulations with the real data we will obtain “.

Minimum pressures at the start (slick tires)

Front: 24.5psi

Rear: 20.5 psi

Maximum camber

Front: -3.25 °

Rear: -2.00 °