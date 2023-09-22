Announcement imminent

The dream of Liam Lawson to continue to live also in 2024, his adventure in Formula 1 seems destined to end and – by a bitter twist of fate – the announcement should arrive precisely on the track which is almost at home for the young New Zealand talent, given his militancy in the Japanese Super Formula championship: Suzuka. As confirmed by various international media, including the American ESPN, in these days AlphaTauri will in fact formalize the confirmation of Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo for 2024.

An understandable choice, given the decision taken by the team during the current season to torpedo the Dutchman Nyck De Vries to put the former Red Bull, Renault and McLaren representative back in the car, but which denies the excellent Lawson a future chance. Called into action after the injury suffered by Ricciardo in free practice for the Dutch Grand Prix, the 2002 class took just three races to score those championship points which were the first of his career and the first of the season for AlphaTauri for a pilot other than Tsunoda.

Lawson ‘demoted’

A contribution to the cause which, however, was apparently not enough secure a permanent seat for next year. The only other open seat for him at the moment would be Williams; however, the English team could ultimately decide to confirm the American Logan Sargeant. Alternatively, the name of the Brazilian had also emerged Felipe Drugovich, F2 champion in 2022 and current Aston Martin reserve. Lawson would therefore in turn return to occupy the third driver role for the Red Bull group.

Speaking at the Suzuka media day on Thursday, Lawson explained that he was open to the possibility of this step backwards: “I wouldn’t be happy to go back to reserve – He admitted – but obviously I know how difficult it is to get to Formula 1 and I understand that sometimes it can be very complicated. So what has to happen will happen, but I haven’t thought about these things too much. I just tried to make the best of it [opportunità]”. AlphaTauri should also change its name in 2024, while remaining the property of the Red Bull brand. Among the possibilities there is also that of a entry of the Adidas brand.