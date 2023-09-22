With the same naturalness with which he manages to get on a KTM MotoGP five years after his retirement and manages to fight for the podium, Dani Pedrosa takes on the role of television commentator, in which this year he made his debut on DAZN with great success.

The rider from Sabadello provides so much information that it is almost difficult to keep up with him, but on Friday, during practice for the MotoGP Indian Grand Prix, he said something that deserved to be listened to with great interest. Above all because it was one of the most refined riders in detecting changes in a motorcycle who said it.

At a certain point, while Pecco Bagnaia was in the frame, Pedrosa attracted the attention of the spectators by pointing out a sort of bounce of the rear wheel of the reigning world champion’s Desmosedici GP23.

“That bounce that the Ducati wheel has, I don’t know if you were able to see it, but I saw it clearly when I followed it at Misano. It’s very strange, that bounce isn’t natural. They must have done something that wasn’t we have analyzed in depth. Maybe it’s that thing they have on the rear, on the tail (referring to the “box” under the tail of the Desmosedici GP). It seems that when the wheel tends to lift there is something that helps maintain contact with the ground , because he makes a couple of strange bounces, which are not natural”, explained Dani.

Jorge Martín, Pramac Racing, exaggerating the braking with his GP23 to test the climbs in Buddh Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

At Misano, in both Sunday’s race and Saturday’s Sprint, Dani remained behind Bagnaia practically every lap, finishing fourth in both cases and being able to gain a lot of information on the performance of the Italian bike.

The first time that Ducati used the lowering device not only for starting, but also with the bike in motion was during the 2020 Malaysian Grand Prix, on the bike of Jack Miller, who at the time wore the colors of Pramac Racing.

The first to notice that there was something strange about that bike was Alex Rins, who was racing for Suzuki at the time. At the time not much attention was paid to what the Catalan had said, but in the end the Ducati lowering turned out to be real, as well as a solution that has taken on an important weight in modern MotoGP.

In recent times it is typical to see the rear lift when braking, sometimes even more than a centimeter. A situation that prevents stable braking. Who knows, maybe that guru Gigi Dall’Igna hasn’t found a solution to this problem…

If this system were to exist and were mechanical, therefore it did not have hydraulic parts controlled by electronics, it would not violate the current MotoGP regulations.

