Not only Ferrari: also the AlphaTauri will debut tomorrow 25 January. He will do so on another Italian circuit, Imola, which has returned to the Formula 1 calendar for good with a contract until 2025.

Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda they will sit behind the wheel of the 2020 car, the AT01 and will ride on the Santerno circuit, where this year the Frenchman snatched a seventh place after an extraordinary fifth position in qualifying. The two drivers will work with the Faenza team from 25 to 27 January, as a team spokesperson confirmed to Dieter Rencken for RacingNews365.

The new AT03, whose presentation date has yet to be revealed, will hit the track – less than shakedown not foreseen at the moment – directly at Montmeló on 23 February, on the occasion of the first winter tests.