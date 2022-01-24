Monday, January 24, 2022
Egan Bernal: this was the police report on the accident

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 24, 2022
Egan Bernal

Egan Bernal, Colombian cyclist in the Tour of Spain.

Egan Bernal, Colombian cyclist in the Tour of Spain.

The Colombian cyclist crashed into a bus while training this morning in Cundinamarca.

the colombian cyclist Egan Bernal suffered an accident while training on the roads of Cundinamarca.

(Also read: Egan Bernal: suspended by the doctor, after crashing into a bus)

The first information that EL TIEMPO learned was that Bernal collided with a bus that was stopped on the road near the municipality of Gachancipa.

See also  The serious accident of Carlos Arias, former goalkeeper of the Bolivian National Team

one lane closure

It may interest you: (Egan Bernal: sources say he is in surgery, there is talk of a fracture)

The authorities indicated that the accident occurred at 10:05 in the morning on the Bogotá – Tunja road, at kilometer 33 + 800, sector Gachancipa and that it was caused by the closure of the side of the road.

“The vehicles were traveling in the Tunja – Bogotá direction, when a bus-type vehicle stopped to drop off a passenger and the driver of the bicycle-type vehicle, who was traveling in the same direction and in the same lane, did not observe the maneuver made by the bus-type vehicle colliding. by the back of it”, reads the road report.

Bernal and a group from Ineos, including Ríchard Carapaz, Daniel Martínez, Omar Fraile, Brandon Rivera, Andrey Amador and Carlos Rodríguez, have been training in Colombia for several days.

(Be sure to read: Egan Bernal: Ineos gives the first official report on his health)

“Ineos can confirm that Egan Bernal was taken to hospital following a training accident in Colombia this morning,” the team said in a statement.

See also  Qatar 22 narrows the next Champions: sprint group stage!

It may interest you: (Egan Bernal has a fractured femur and patella in his right leg)

Part of the police.

SPORTS

.
#Egan #Bernal #police #report #accident

admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

