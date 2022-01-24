Egan Bernal: this was the police report on the accident

the colombian cyclist Egan Bernal suffered an accident while training on the roads of Cundinamarca.

The first information that EL TIEMPO learned was that Bernal collided with a bus that was stopped on the road near the municipality of Gachancipa.

one lane closure

The authorities indicated that the accident occurred at 10:05 in the morning on the Bogotá – Tunja road, at kilometer 33 + 800, sector Gachancipa and that it was caused by the closure of the side of the road.

“The vehicles were traveling in the Tunja – Bogotá direction, when a bus-type vehicle stopped to drop off a passenger and the driver of the bicycle-type vehicle, who was traveling in the same direction and in the same lane, did not observe the maneuver made by the bus-type vehicle colliding. by the back of it”, reads the road report.

Bernal and a group from Ineos, including Ríchard Carapaz, Daniel Martínez, Omar Fraile, Brandon Rivera, Andrey Amador and Carlos Rodríguez, have been training in Colombia for several days.

“Ineos can confirm that Egan Bernal was taken to hospital following a training accident in Colombia this morning,” the team said in a statement.

Part of the police.

