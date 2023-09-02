Tense reports

Between Fernando Alonso and the world Ferrari relationships have always been very particular, especially in the seasons in which the Asturian champion – who came close to the world title at the wheel of the Maranello cars – found himself playing the role of direct opponent of the Prancing Horse. This is the situation that is occurring this year with the #14 which, as Aston Martin bearer, has in the two reds of Leclerc and Sainz the direct rivals in the Constructors’ standings. For the moment, it is the Silverstone team that prevails in the standings, with a margin of 14 points. However, overtaking could come at Monza.

Pole Ferrari, but the past ‘teaches’

In fact, the SF-23s are adapting perfectly to the home circuit, with Carlos Sainz who snatched the pole position and Charles Leclerc who will start from third position. In their midst, Max Verstappen will start. However, Alonso, speaking to the journalists present at Monza, wanted to amuse himself by teasing Ferrari a little, recalling how often in the last two years the Scuderia’s pole positions have not turned into successes.

“Being on pole here at Monza is perfect for them – said Alonso – but the race is tomorrow. We have seen many times Ferrari being on pole on Saturday and then not having to celebrate on Sunday, especially last year. They were on pole 60% of the time with Leclerc and then Max won all the races. We will see: it’s not good for our Constructors’ championship if Ferrari scores so many points herebut it looks like it will happen”. Making matters worse, Alonso then said he didn’t understand how it is possible that a “fast” car like the SF-23 could be behind Aston Martin in the standings.

“Ferrari has been very fast this year – remarked Alonso – but they are still behind us in the standings. It is hard to explain: front row in Bahrain, Arabia, pole in Baku and here. They have a great car and are behind. We always score points, we have to score here too“.

Difficult track for Aston Martin

However, the veteran from Oviedo is aware of the difficulties of his AMR23 on the Italian track: “There are only six bends, then it’s all straight. This track doesn’t suit our characteristics, we knew it would be a difficult weekend. The prediction was to be between P9 and P12 in qualifying. We’re exactly halfway through, so that’s okay. It’s no surprise and tomorrow will be a difficult race. In Bahrain we understood what the weak points of the car were and they remained the same. The rest of the calendar may perhaps be more suited to our characteristics. We have to accept it and improve. Will make? We have to hope for some action, maybe in the first corner, ahead of us”.