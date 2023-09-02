Sainz erupts the ‘tifosi’ in Monza

Carlos Sainz erupted the legion of typhosi that always, regardless of the results, dye the Monza circuit red, one of the temples of speed that still appears on the Formula 1 World Cup calendar. In his most solid weekend to date, the Spanish driver He managed to beat Max Verstappen by only 13 thousandths, nothing, thanks to a practically anthological second sector. It is the fourth pole position from Madrid, the first of the season for him and the third for Ferrari. Despite being only a timed one, Sainz’s machada and the third place will be occupied by Charles Leclerc, his neighbor in the workshop scuderia, at the time of the start (3:00 p.m., Dazn), the spirits of the Maranello troop will rise, half groggy like the majority of fans for the roller that grand prix after grand prix passes Verstappen and his Red Bull. Fernando Alonso, this time, will come out tenth in a last round in which he had no choice.

Pending the reaction of the current champion and the red buffalo team, the 67 thousandths that separated the first three are a powerful enough argument to think about getting on the podium. aspire to victory Mad Max so close and the Dutchman’s packaging in the long laps are another story. We will have to see if the speed of the SF-23 in a straight line can handle the downforce of the RB19 on a track where this element is not as decisive as in others. Until the moment comes when the traffic lights go out, the fans will be able to salivate with the three-way brawl in the last round (Q3), an exchange of blows that, at times, gave them the pole to the three who played it. Each of them grew in one of the three sectors of Monza, and the balance fell on Sainz’s side because he embroidered it in the second. The uncertainty was prolonged more than necessary by the will of the commissioners, who for a moment put the two cars in The Prancing Horse under the magnifying glass, although the thing was only a scare.

The International Automobile Federation (FIA) reported the maximum time that the pilots could use to complete the exit laps and return to the workshops, and also to recharge the batteries. After analyzing the turns of Sainz and Leclerc during Q1, the commissioners concluded that both exceeded that border. However, this obligation contemplated the occasional exception, such as the one that excused those who had driven slower than necessary for moving away, and giving way to rivals who arrived on a fast lap. Despite the fact that the FIA ​​announced an investigation that was going to be carried out once Q3 had finished, the body later annulled it, considering the arguments put forward by Ferrari as logical.

“Tell me we have it!”, the son of the two-time world rally champion (1990 and 1992) released on the radio, just after finishing the turn that will allow him to leave without traffic and with a clear track ahead. “We have it, good job,” replied Riccardo Adami, his track engineer. “It has been a very intense qualifying session, especially in Q3. The three of us went for it, but I knew I had some margin and luckily it went well”, added the runner, who will seek to repeat the victory that Leclerc achieved in 2019, the last of the Italian structure in its particular cathedral. “Since I crossed the finish line I have goosebumps. At the hotel, wherever we go. The first objective is the podium, but we are going for that victory”, continued Sainz, who will hardly see himself in a more favorable situation to try to break the inertia of Red Bull, who has not stopped winning since the last stop on the calendar from the past exercise.

