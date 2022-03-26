During the early this Saturday 26 to Sunday March 27 we will have to adapt, once again, to summer time. The change of this time of year supposes to advance the clock one hourso that at 02:00 it will be 03:00. This means tonight we will sleep one hour less and that, starting on Sunday it will dawn and dusk later.

Although at first dawns will be darkeras summer approaches the days will gradually lengthen until in June almost 15 hours of daylight can be reached. In the evenings, it will take longer for nightfall, something that many people appreciate because they feel that they can make the most of the days and have more vitality. For its part, the European Commission considers that this schedule favors the savings in energy consumption and provokes positive impacts on sectors such as transportthe communicationsthe road safetythe working conditionsthe lifestylesthe Healththe tourism or the leisure.

However, it must be taken into account that It doesn’t rise or set at the same time in the east as it does in the west.. In fact, there may even be a little over an hour difference from one end to another. For example, Vigo (Pontevedra) is the European city in which night falls later.

Last time change?

In 2018, the European Parliament proposed to abolish it and promoted a citizen consultation in which the majority voted in favor (84%), but the final decision rests with each country. Each member of the European Union will choose which schedule benefits them the most and will have three options: stay in the summer time that we enter each March, in the winter that is implemented in October or if it maintains the two annual time changes.

For now, Spain has not made a conclusive decision. Nevertheless, the BOE of March 15 leaves us a clue. In the document, the Ministry of the Presidency, Relations with the Courts and Democratic Memory has set the start and end of summer time from 2022 to 2026.