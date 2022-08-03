It’s no secret that Mick Schumacher aimed as a ‘parachute’ in place of Sebastian Vettel in Aston Martin should Haas decide not to confirm the German driver in 2023 alongside Kevin Magnussen. Schumacher and Vettel are a very close-knit couple and certainly the four-time world champion will have given good references on his son of art, but the emerald green team, surprising the whole paddock, announced the arrival of Fernando Alonso and the obvious stay of Lance on Monday. Stroll in 2023.

Aston Martin is therefore no longer an option for Mick Schumacher, who with the retirement of Sebastian Vettel remains the only German driver at the start on the starting grid. Germany has already lost the Grand Prix on the calendar, but to see German representation in F1 reset to zero – until a few years ago with Pascal Wehrlein, Nico Hulkenberg and Nico Rosberg as well as Vettel, Germany was the nation with the most representatives – would be a serious blow for Liberty Media also considering the very heavy surname of Mick. As pointed out by the German newspaper F1-insider – unlike other allegations always coming from Germany – the support of Mattia Binotto and the Ferrari Driver Academy for Schumi junior is not in question and the most logical scenario leads to Schumacher’s confirmation in Haas alongside Kevin Magnusenn.

Gunther Steiner, however, has not spared criticism in this 2022 to Mick also for too many accidents, stressing that he would not do his job well nor would he do Schumacher’s good if he did not put him under pressure by encouraging him to give his best. A possible plan-B could surprise theAlphaTauri. Franz Tost has already worked in the past with Micheal and Ralf Schumacher and acknowledges Mick’s excellent results in F3 and F2.

Helmut Marko he did not want to commit invasions of the field and when asked about the team he pointed out that Mick Schumacher is a driver of the Ferrari Driver Academy and consequently there have been no talks with the 1999 class. AlphaTauri has already announced the renewal of Pierre Gasly for 2023 and must define the future of Yuki Tsunoda, even if the formalization of the extension of the agreement with Honda until 2025 suggests that the Japanese will be confirmed or at most replaced by Ayumu Iwasa who is doing well in F2.