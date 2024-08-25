Aston Martin Matte

After the good results obtained in the first part of 2023, theAston Martin was expected to be able to challenge the top teams with a step forward in this championship. But this was not the case and the British team remained in fifth place among the constructors, far from fourth place (-193 from Mercedes) and sixth (+39 on Racing Bulls). And so even the two drivers Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll were unable to shine, putting on the record as best placing fifth place in Jeddah of Spanish.

Alonso roars

“There have been ups and downs and I’m not very happy with my season.“, Alonso began at the weekend in Zandvoort, continuing his analysis by addressing the excessive criticism: “I’m still much happier than people think. I don’t know what you expect when the car is in the middle of the pack. Lance is having a great season, and in one of my worst seasons – as I’ve read around – I have double his points. And I don’t know how many drivers score double the points of their teammate. We are close, but I don’t feel completely comfortable with the car and that makes me slower.“. Alonso is currently ninth in the world championship with 49 points, Stroll is tenth with 24.

The inevitable question about Adrian Newey’s possible arrival at Aston Martin: “These are all rumors and we cannot be distracted, given the many problems to be solved. It’s a privilege for me to be connected to Newey and Aston Martin, and even reading about it is an honour. If one day it were to happen, I would be happy, but we cannot dream or waste time thinking about things other than the present.”