Polestar has delivered the first examples of its SUV coupé Polestar 4 in Europethus further expanding the range of cars available on the market. With Polestar 2, Polestar 3 and now Polestar 4 on European roads, the Swedish electric car brand continues to expand its line-up.

First in Germany and then in the rest of Europe

Having already been delivered to customers in China, the arrival of the first examples of the SUV coupé in Europe accelerates the global presence of Polestar cars, also marking an important step in the company’s growth process. The first Polestaar 4 have been delivered to customers in Germany, Norway and Sweden, with further deliveries to other markets in the region set to follow in the coming weeks.

Polestar’s comment

“With Polestar 3 on the road since the summer, this is the next important milestone for us in 2024, as we make our first European deliveries of Polestar 4 and offer our customers even more choice. – he explained Thomas Ingenlath, CEO of Polestar – With three models, Polestar is positioning itself as a design-driven premium luxury electric car brand in the global electric vehicle market.“. With production of the Polestar 4 set to begin in South Korea in 2025, the company’s manufacturing footprint is also expanding, increasing Polestar’s capacity to produce and deliver more Polestar 4 coupé SUVs globally.

Polestar 4 versions for Italy

This new SUV Coupé will arrive on the Italian market in two versions: the Long Range Single Motor starting from 66,900 euros, and the Long Range Dual Motor, which starts from 73,900 euros. The first boasts a single permanent magnet synchronous electric motor, which delivers 200 kW (or 272 HP) of total power and 343 Nm of maximum torque, and which allows it to cover the sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.1 seconds. It is combined with rear-wheel drive and a 400 V 100 kWh battery, which guarantees a range of up to 610 km. The second one instead has two electric motors, one for each axle (with the possibility of disconnecting the front motor to preserve autonomy): in this case the system power rises to 440 kW (or 544 HP) while the torque is increased to 686 Nm, so that the time needed for acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h is reduced to just 3.8 seconds. Higher performance therefore, but more limited autonomy: we are talking about 580 km of range on a single charge.