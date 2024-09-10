The two-time world champion dreams of 2026

Honda power unit and car built with the contribution of Adrian Newey: two ghosts of the past of Fernando Alonso They will be great allies of the two-time world champion in 2026 when everything in F1 will change both with regards to the power units and the technical regulations underlying the cars.

In his five-year tenure as a Ferrari driver, Fernando Alonso twice challenged Sebastian Vettel and Red Bull for the drivers’ world title until the last round of the calendar (in 2010 and 2012). “I’m not fighting against Vettel, but against Adrian Newey“the Spanish driver had once declared regarding the quality of the Red Bulls designed by the English technician. The Honda power unit, on the other hand, transformed the three-year period in McLaren from 2015 to 2017 into hell for Alonso. 20 years after his second world title won in 2006, Alonso in 2026 could have the great opportunity to play again important chances to aspire to the conquest of the world title in F1.

“Newey has always raised the bar for everyone in the F1 world, the drivers and the technicians – said Fernando Alonso – for me it’s an incredible opportunity on a professional level to be able to work with Adrian. We have been adversaries for years and for me he has been a source of inspiration. Newey is another piece of Lawrence Stroll’s vision that is taking shape piece by piece and joins partners like Aramco and Honda and futuristic investments like the new wind tunnel.”