This Tuesday, September 10, the National Water Commission (Conagua) warned about various meteorological conditions that will affect different areas of the country. The Tropical Storm Francine is moving off the northern coast of Tamaulipas, where heavy rains, strong winds and high waves are expected. According to technical reports, Francine It has a high probability of evolving into a hurricane towards the end of the day.increasing the risk of waterspouts on the coasts of Tamaulipas. Surveillance over this region is essential, given the likelihood that extreme events could significantly alter the local environment.

On the other hand, the tropical wave No. 21 The storm is slowly advancing over central and western Mexico, together with a low pressure zone with cyclonic potential located south of Michoacán. This combination will cause very heavy rainfall in regions such as Guerrero, Michoacán, Colima and Jalisco. According to specialists, the heavy rains expected in these areas could trigger landslides and floods, so it is essential to maintain precautionary measures.

He Mexican monsoon The hurricane also remains active in the northwest of the country, generating rain and showers in Baja California and Sonora. Meanwhile, moisture from the Pacific Ocean, the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea will trigger thunderstorms, wind gusts and possible hail in the southeast of the country, including the Yucatan Peninsula.

In contrast to these rainy conditions, the regions of northwestern Mexico will experience a hot environmentwith temperatures exceeding 40 °C in Baja California, Sonora, Sinaloa and Baja California Sur. High temperatures, combined with the lack of rain, may increase vulnerability to forest fires in these areas.

Mexico weather forecast summary for today Tuesday:

Very heavy rains with intense periods (75 to 150 mm):

– Tamaulipas

– Jalisco

– Colima

– Michoacan

– Warrior

Heavy rain with very heavy showers at times (50 to 75 mm):

– Guanajuato

– Querétaro

– Gentleman

– State of Mexico

– Tlaxcala

– Puebla

– Veracruz

– Oaxaca

– Chiapas

Intervals of showers with occasional heavy rain (25 to 50 mm):

– New Leon

– San Luis Potosi

– Nayarit

– Morelos

– Mexico City

– Tabasco

– Campeche

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm):

– Sinaloa

– Zacatecas

– Yucatan

– Quintana Roo

Isolated showers (0.1 to 5 mm):

– Baja California

– Durango

– Aguascalientes

Temperature forecast:

– Maximum temperatures above 45 °C: Baja California and Sonora.

– Maximum temperatures of 40 to 45 °C: Baja California Sur and Sinaloa.

– Maximum temperatures of 35 to 40 °C: Nayarit, Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatan.

– Maximum temperatures of 30 to 35 °C: Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo Leon, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacan, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Veracruz and Quintana Roo.

– Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C by early Wednesday morning: mountainous areas of Chihuahua, Durango, Zacatecas and the State of Mexico.

Wind and wave forecast:

– Wind with gusts of 60 to 80 km/hwaves of 2 to 4 meters high and possible formation of waterspouts: Tamaulipas; and with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h, during the morning: Veracruz.

– Wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust storms: Baja California, Baja California Sur, Nuevo Leon and San Luis Potosi; and with waves of 2 to 3 meters high: coasts of Oaxaca, Guerrero, Michoacan and Colima.

It is worth mentioning that heavy to torrential rains will have the potential to cause puddles, flooding and landslides, and could also increase the flow of rivers and streams. Likewise, strong gusts of wind could knock down trees and advertising signs.