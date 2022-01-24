The 2021 World Championship will go down in Formula 1 history not only for the battles on the track between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, but also for the introduction of a new format that is still much discussed today: that of Sprint Qualifying. It, also confirmed for the 2022 championship, did not completely convince the fans, who – overall – did not enjoy the spectacle generated by a race over the distance of 100 km which was decisive for establishing the starting grid. Moreover, contrary to what happened in the previous season, the next world championship will see an increase from three to six ‘Sprint events. These will be played, at least in hypotheses, first in Bahrain – the inaugural stage of the season – and then also in Imola, Canada, Austria, Holland and Sao Paulo.

In the meantime, while F1 is studying solutions to make this format more spectacular and engaging, there was no shortage of the opinion of a person concerned such as Fernando Alonso, pilot ofAlpine. The Spaniard, in an interview reported by speedweek.com, in fact, he made a personal proposal on this issue. More than his idea, the bi-world champion has addressed an appeal to the top of Formula 1, with the latter who should listen to the opinions and wishes of the fans: “This format should be first and foremost for the show – has explained – and therefore it is something for the fans, designed to attract new spectators to the GPs. But if we agree on the conduct of the Sprint Qualifying, why not ask the fans what they want? I think that they have to decide if and what to change. As for the teams, the new format hasn’t changed anything. It wasn’t better, it wasn’t worse, it was just different. The fans should be a priority and tell us how to improve the sprints ”.