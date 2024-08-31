Dreaming of points

For many years Fernando Alonso he was a great protagonist in Monza, as a Ferrari driver or as a direct opponent of the red single-seaters. This time, however, thanks to the difficulties of Aston Martin, the two-time Spanish world champion is sailing in the middle of the group. The Q3 target was missed by just 10 thousandthsbut Alonso immediately underlined via radio, speaking with the team, how this result is better than expected.

He was then interviewed by the media present in Monza, including FormulaPassion.it, The Circus veteran outlined his expectations for tomorrow’s race, declaring that he is aiming for the points zone: “Points are a hope for us here – explained the champion from Oviedo – but one or two points are the maximum. I arrive at the race thinking that it is possible to do them, otherwise I wouldn’t even wear a helmet“.

Unexpected Strategies

There is a lot of talk in the paddock about strategies given that – strangely for Monza – the great heat and the graining on the tyres are making the possibility of two stops dangle in the minds of some teams.Probably a single stop is still the preferred option – Alonso hypothesized – historically, Monza has always been like this. But if extreme graining were to occur, then two stops would become possible for those with the tyres available”.

Finally, on the very issue of tyre management and strategies, Alonso was asked if in these situations a driver of his experience and talent hopes to be able to make the difference. The Spaniard’s reply was ironic and funny: “At the moment I would rather have an updated floor or rear wing than a brain – he joked – but yes, tomorrow it could be a different Monza”.