The start of the new season of the Formula 1 has given more to talk about in the hallways than on the asphalt: the main topic is the controversy in Red Bull with a possible war between Jos Verstappen and his son (Max) with the team leader Christian Horner.

The Spanish pilot Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) spoke this Wednesday, on the eve of Saudi Arabian Grand Prix second test of Formula 1 World Cup and which is disputed at the Jeddah circuit, about the possibility of occupying a seat at Red Bull next season and surprised with his response.

The rumor of the possible signing of the current champion, the pilot of Red Bull Max Verstappen by the team Mercedes in case that Christian Horner not abandon the team of which he is director, unleashed a wave of hypotheses about who would be the Dutchman's replacement, and among them is Alonso.

“There have been a lot of rumors in the last two or three months, it's hard to believe all of them,” he began by commenting, but when asked about being a possibility to take a position at Red Bull he explained: “I do think I'm on the list.” , because I don't have any contract at the moment. It's better to be on that list than others.”

The response caused a great echo in the big tent of motorsport, since the topic 'exploded' Verstappen vs. Horner at Red Bull, The Asturian pilot entered the scene of rumors.

“First of all, I need to see if I want to continue racing. If I commit it is because I really believe that there is a possibility of winning the races,” concluded the two-time Formula 1 World Champion driver.

“I will make the decision in the future, in the next few weeks or in the next races. First, I need to talk to myself, I need to make a decision,” said the two-time world champion.

“If I, personally, want to commit in the future, I need to sacrifice everything else in life to be 100% ready for Formula 1, and that will be the decision. But yes, on the list or not, the question is more for Max, for them, and I will follow with interest the answers,” he added.

Alonso stated that, in the case of making a decision, he needs to see if he wants to “continue racing.” As I said, it would be selfish if I think about giving up a contract and just having a Formula 1 car, being on the grid and feeling good, But I'm not that kind of person. If I commit it is because I really believe that there is a possibility of winning the races,” he stressed.

“I want to be in the simulator, I want to be with the engines, I want to ask for 100% from an organization that I know will give 100%. If not, I will not commit,” Alonso explained.

“I don't know for how long, I don't know with whom, there are many questions, but this is the second part. The first has to do with my own personal decision,” he said.

Alonso believes that the rumor of the hypothetical passage of Verstappen to Mercedes to replace the British Lewis Hamilton which in 2025 will pass to Ferrari, “it is difficult to comment from the outside.”

“Obviously, I've also read some rumours, but there have also been a lot of rumors in the last two or three months that are hard to believe – all of them,” added the Asturian double world champion.

