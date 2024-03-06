The US State Department announced, this Tuesday (5), that Victoria Nuland, one of the country's most important diplomats, will retire in the coming weeks, opening a gap in the highest levels of diplomacy in the country, amid the escalation of conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine.

The career officer has been one of the main voices advocating support for Ukraine since Russia's invasion of Crimea in 2014. For this reason, she is often the target of criticism for her aggressive views against Moscow.

Nuland served as Assistant Secretary of State for Europe during the Obama administration, but left the position after Donald Trump's presidential victory in 2016, returning to the White House as Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs in Joe Biden's administration in 2020. The diplomat also served at the US embassy in Moscow during the 1990s, a time when there was an attempted coup against former Russian president Boris Yeltsin.

While serving as spokesman for the Department of Defense and, later, as assistant secretary of state for Europe, Nuland drew the ire of Russian leaders for his pro-Ukraine stance.

According to a source familiar with the case, told CNN, the current US ambassador to NATO, Julianne Smith, is expected to be appointed to replace Nuland. Meanwhile, Undersecretary of State for Management, John Bass, has been invited to serve as acting undersecretary, said Secretary of State, Antony Blinken.

During the retirement announcement, Blinken praised the diplomat's role in the three and a half decades in which she served in public service and for her role in defining US international policy.

“Your efforts have been indispensable in confronting Putin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, in organizing a global coalition to ensure its strategic failure, and in helping Ukraine work toward the day when it will be able to stand firm. on its own two feet – democratically, economically, and militarily,” he said.

Moscow's Foreign Ministry responded to the statement, considering the retirement an “effect of the US failure in policy towards Russia.”

“They won’t tell you why, but it’s simple: the anti-Russia failure of the Biden administration. 'Russophobia', proposed by Victoria Nuland as the main concept of US foreign policy, is dragging Democrats to the bottom,” said spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.